On October 21, 2019, Mary Phyllis Ebaugh (nee Eby) beloved wife of the late William Cover Ebaugh; dear mother of Mary Carroll Ebaugh Fox (James), Jane Cover Ebaugh, William Cover Ebaugh Jr. (Morgan) and James Michael Ebaugh; dear godmother of Barbara A. Gaver; devoted sister of Sister Mary Carroll Eby, DC and the late Charles Arthur Eby Jr., Sister Denise Eby, DC and Eleanore Eby Schuster. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.
Service and interment private Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by the MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019