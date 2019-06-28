Mary Poole Coale, age 88, of Bel Air, MD passed away peacefully on June 26, at home with her family by her side. Born on March 10, 1931 in Bel Air on her family's farm, she was the daughter of George Heuisler Poole Sr. and Cassandra Harkins Poole, both of Bel Air.



A lifelong resident of Harford County, Mary was a 1948 graduate of Bel Air High School (Most Athletic) where she met her beloved husband, Prescott Coale (Best Dancer), a 1946 graduate of the school. She was an all-around athlete who excelled in basketball and was a very proud member of Bel Air's first state basketball championship team. In her later years, she was very active in her high school reunion committee and often shared many fond memories of her time at BAHS.



Affectionately called "Mom Mom" by many who knew her, she was genuinely kind and compassionate. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Over the years, she often cared for and opened their home to friends and family in need. She was an amazing cook and her favorite memories were of hosting family reunions, Labor Day picnics for employees, altar server picnics and pool parties with their grandchildren and their friends. She worked beside her husband, Pres Coale for 35 years at Bel Air Bowl, managing the restaurant and snack bar which operated from 1960 until its closing in 1997. In addition to the bowling center, she also worked for a short time at So-Fro Fabrics. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Margaret Catholic Church in Bel Air, and past member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Abingdon,



Mary was a beloved wife to her husband. They were married on May 6, 1951 at St. Ignatius Church in Hickory. She was a loving mother to her three children; Joyce Westervelt (David) of Bel Air, Jimmy Coale (Kathy) of Lexington, Virginia, and Jeannie Burnham (Billy) of Havre de Grace. Her greatest joy was her 10 grandchildren; David, Jennifer, Drew, Laura, Kevin, Danny, Ryan, Stephanie, Michael and Bradlee, and 13 great grandchildren. She was very blessed to have a loving caregiver and dear friend, Lisa Silhan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, George Heuisler Poole Jr., Charles Joseph Poole (her twin brother), Ella Louise Heckner and Mary Sue Zdenek.



Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 5-8 pm at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 1 at 12 pm at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Abingdon, MD. Burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.



Contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1450 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD 21009.



Condolences may be left on the guestbook at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019