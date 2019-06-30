|
|
Mary Poole Coale, 88, of Bel Air, passed away on June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Prescott Coale; survived by children, Joyce Westervelt (David), Jimmy Coale (Kathy) and Jeannie Burnham (Billy); 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 5-8 pm at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 1 at 12 pm at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Abingdon, MD. Burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1450 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD 21009. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019