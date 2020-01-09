|
|
On Tuesday, January 07, 2020, Mary R Hoffmann (nee Goetzinger), beloved wife of the late Baptist W. Hoffmann, Sr.; loving mother of Baptist, Jr. "Bob" & his wife Judy, Brian Hoffmann and Donna Holzhauser & her husband Joe; dear sister of Catherine Goetzinger, grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 11 and predeceased by 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Rita's Church on Friday at 10 A.M. Interment at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery to follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020