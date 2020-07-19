1/1
Sister Mary Reilly
1924 - 2020
On July 12, 2020, Sister Mary Reilly, SNDdeN passed away. In 1924, she was born Mary Elizabeth Reilly in Brooklyn, NY. Early in her religious life, she was known as Sister Mary St. Anne. Sister Mary's ministries include being a teacher in New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland, then after receiving a Master's degree in Psychology from the Catholic University of America, she became the Director of Formation for her religious Congregation. She then served as Administrator of the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Institute, was the first woman Catholic Chaplain at the Children's National Medical Center, and ministered in the Chaplain's office of Georgetown University, all in Washington, DC. She also authored three published books on the ministries of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.

Sister Mary is survived by her sister-in-law Catherine (John) Reilly, her nieces, Kathleen (Hank) Titone, Patricia Reilly (Harry Bryan), Theresa (Rick) Reittman, Teresa (Tom) Rose, Mary (David) Field. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph, John and Francis, a niece Donna Reilly, and nephews John and Patrick Reilly. She is also survived by great nieces and great nephews Michelle (Ben) Carroll, Christopher Titone (Becca), Catherine Zambrano (Eric), Jessica & Cecillia Reitmann, and Melissa (Bill) Moore, and great grandnieces and great grandnephews Ella and John Thomas Carroll, and Jenna, Michael and Madyson Eisenzapf. Sister Mary also leaves her loving community of Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur throughout the world.

A liturgy and celebration of Sister Mary's life will take place at a later date to be determined. Interment will be held at the SNDdeN Cemetery at Ilchester, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
