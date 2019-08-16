|
|
On August 13, 2019, Sister Mary Rita Nangle, C.B.S. passed away; She is survived by her community, the Sisters of Bon Secours, and by her brother-in-law Raymond Morse and sister-in-law Ellen Nangle and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Joseph and Beatrice Mary (McTierney) Nangle, and by her siblings, Patricia Mathewson, Thomas Nangle, and Evelyn Morse.
A viewing will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a wake service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. Both will be held in the Sisters of Bon Secours Chapel at 1525 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104 (410-442-1333). Burial to follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Sr. Mary Rita Nangle's name to The Sister Theophane Fund. This Fund carries out Bon Secours' mission in West Baltimore by caring for employees and neighbors who are in dire need of emergency financial assistance. Contributions can be sent to Bon Secours Baltimore Health System Foundation at 2000 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019