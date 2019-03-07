Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary RITRIVI-TATLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary RITRIVI-TATLOW

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary RITRIVI-TATLOW Notice
On March 6, 2019, Mary Carmen Ritrivi-Tatlow of Marriottsville, beloved wife of the late Charles Frank Ritrivi and the late Richard Tatlow, devoted mother of Charles Ritrivi, Tony Ritrivi, Michele Pitts and Lisa (John) Kelly, loving grandmother of Erika Husich and Patrick Cannon, Ashley and Geoff Ostrega, David Kelly, Michael Husich and Kara Schneider, and Celia Kelly; and dear great-grandmother of Parker Bear Cannon; also survived by many nieces and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery, Marriottsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 1850 York Rd., Suite D., Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now