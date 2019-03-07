|
On March 6, 2019, Mary Carmen Ritrivi-Tatlow of Marriottsville, beloved wife of the late Charles Frank Ritrivi and the late Richard Tatlow, devoted mother of Charles Ritrivi, Tony Ritrivi, Michele Pitts and Lisa (John) Kelly, loving grandmother of Erika Husich and Patrick Cannon, Ashley and Geoff Ostrega, David Kelly, Michael Husich and Kara Schneider, and Celia Kelly; and dear great-grandmother of Parker Bear Cannon; also survived by many nieces and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery, Marriottsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 1850 York Rd., Suite D., Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019