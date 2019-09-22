Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Mary Roggio


1958 - 2019
Mary Roggio Notice
Mary Kathryn Roggio, 60, of Towson, MD passed away on peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, after an exhausting two year battle with lung cancer.

"Mary Kay" was born on September 18th, 1958. She is survived by her daughter Hannah Roggio, 22 years old. She was preceded in death by parents William Peat Jr. and Dolores Franz, as well as spouse Lawrence Roggio and brother-in-law Brian Roggio.

MK was a selfless, devoted, and fun-loving mother who enjoyed spending her days in the sand with her close family and friends in Ocean City, Maryland.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1 pm at Ruck Funeral Home in Towson, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
