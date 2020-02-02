|
On January 30, 2020, Mary Agnes Romano, 97, of Parkville, beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Romano, Sr.; devoted mother of Anthony Romano, Jr. and his wife Judy, Richard J. Romano and his wife Debra, and Lin Romano and her husband David Hoovler; dear sister of Antoinette Prescimone; Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Mary's life at the Evans Life Celebration home, 8800 Harford Rd. Parkville, on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Ursula's Catholic Church on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite120, Baltimore, MD 21220. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020