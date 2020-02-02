Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ursula's Catholic Church
Mary Romano Notice
On January 30, 2020, Mary Agnes Romano, 97, of Parkville, beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Romano, Sr.; devoted mother of Anthony Romano, Jr. and his wife Judy, Richard J. Romano and his wife Debra, and Lin Romano and her husband David Hoovler; dear sister of Antoinette Prescimone; Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Mary's life at the Evans Life Celebration home, 8800 Harford Rd. Parkville, on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Ursula's Catholic Church on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite120, Baltimore, MD 21220. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
