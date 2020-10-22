1/1
Mary "Kay" Rose
1952 - 2020
On October 18, 2020, Mary Catherine "Kay" Rose, age 68, of Timonium, MD, died peacefully at home from COPD / Lung Cancer. Kay was born on August 3, 1952, in Long Green, MD. Her parents were Earl & Betty (nee Allender) Kyle. Kay married on May 22, 1976 to Christian "Chris" H. Rose. She attended Bryman School for Dentristry and went on for 42 years as a Dental Assistant to Dr. Charles DeVries in Timonium.

Kay enjoyed her times at the beach and going out to dinner after Happy Hour. She had a great sense of humor and kept us all laughing. Her enthusiasm and humor will be missed. She loved her friends and often acted as their "Shrink".

Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Botzler, stepfather, Paul Botzler, father, Earl Cecil Kyle, and brothers, Francis and Earl Kyle. She is survived by her husband Chris Rose, brother, Dan Kyle and his partner Marvin Miller.

Kay will be cremated and a celebration of her life will occur when COVID permits.

Kay "Scout" - We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
October 21, 2020
I’ve known Kay since I was 11 years old. She was my sister’s best friend. Kay was always fun and happy unless our family dog, Buffie, would steal her clothes when Kay was spending the night with Connie! Lots of great memories! Good night, Kay!
Cece Elliott
Friend
October 21, 2020
Kay was a long time wonderful friend. We had a lot of good times together over the years. I will miss you.
Connie Elliott Rice
Friend
