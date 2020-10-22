On October 18, 2020, Mary Catherine "Kay" Rose, age 68, of Timonium, MD, died peacefully at home from COPD / Lung Cancer. Kay was born on August 3, 1952, in Long Green, MD. Her parents were Earl & Betty (nee Allender) Kyle. Kay married on May 22, 1976 to Christian "Chris" H. Rose. She attended Bryman School for Dentristry and went on for 42 years as a Dental Assistant to Dr. Charles DeVries in Timonium.



Kay enjoyed her times at the beach and going out to dinner after Happy Hour. She had a great sense of humor and kept us all laughing. Her enthusiasm and humor will be missed. She loved her friends and often acted as their "Shrink".



Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Botzler, stepfather, Paul Botzler, father, Earl Cecil Kyle, and brothers, Francis and Earl Kyle. She is survived by her husband Chris Rose, brother, Dan Kyle and his partner Marvin Miller.



Kay will be cremated and a celebration of her life will occur when COVID permits.



Kay "Scout" - We will always carry your memory in our hearts.



