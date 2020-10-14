Mary L. Ross (80), formerly of Baltimore, died on Friday, October 9, 2020. She is survived by Donna Martin (wife), three sisters, a niece and two nephews, and her extended family, including 5 grandchildren.



Mary was a former teacher but her passion was carpentry and she owned a woman-based company. She was an avid conservationist and environmentalist who loved nature. Mary was a Junior Warden at St. Matthias Episcopal Church. She was a friend to all, godmother, motivator, encourager, teacher, and activist. She helped many who couldn't return the favor and without expectation of return. She was a genuine and authentic person.



Services are private. Gifts in her memory may be made to St. Matthias Episcopal Church 6400 Belair Road Baltimore MD 21206.



