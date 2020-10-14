1/
Mary Ross
Mary L. Ross (80), formerly of Baltimore, died on Friday, October 9, 2020. She is survived by Donna Martin (wife), three sisters, a niece and two nephews, and her extended family, including 5 grandchildren.

Mary was a former teacher but her passion was carpentry and she owned a woman-based company. She was an avid conservationist and environmentalist who loved nature. Mary was a Junior Warden at St. Matthias Episcopal Church. She was a friend to all, godmother, motivator, encourager, teacher, and activist. She helped many who couldn't return the favor and without expectation of return. She was a genuine and authentic person.

Services are private. Gifts in her memory may be made to St. Matthias Episcopal Church 6400 Belair Road Baltimore MD 21206.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
