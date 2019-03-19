Roth, Mary Ellen "Gran/GG" February 11, 1936 – March 16, 2019.She was the loving wife of the late Robert "Pop" Roth and daughter to the late Leroy and Estelle Mitchell.Dear sister to Thomas Mitchell and the late Frances Tanzell.Devoted mother to the late John L. Watts (Marguerite), Debbie Drankiewicz (Melvin Cieslak), Sharon LaRosa (Dana Herring) and Step Son Michael Roth (Vera)Cherished Grandmother to Jennifer (Chris), Danielle (John), Kellie (Stan), Anthony (Brianne), John C. (Stephanie)Great-Grandmother to Alison, Ashley, Kaiden, Landry, Nevaeh, Isabella, Finn, Camdyn, Remington, WestonAlso adored by many other family members and friends.Gran and Pop were entrepreneurs in their day, opening and running two successful businesses in Ocean City, MD – Majestic Cleaning Company and Seaside Stork and Boutique, which operated for many years. She loved the beach, a good bargain, but her greatest love, by far, was her family. She never missed the opportunity to tell anyone how proud she was of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was famous (at least within our family) for her macaroni and cheese. She was never short for words, and always pushed us to pursue our dreams and reach "for the diamond in the sky." Her feisty, larger than life personality, will shine on through those who had the privilege to know and love her.Family and friends will honor Gran's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 4-7 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens.Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the , in Gran's name. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary