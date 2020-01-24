|
|
Memorial: Saturday, February 1, 2020. 11:30 A.M. – 2:30 P.M. The Bayou Restaurant, 927 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Mary Ruth Chavis was born on April 15,1954 in Baltimore, MD to Ruth Ann Chavis-Benjamin and the late Cleveland Chavis, who affectionately called her Missy. Mary passed away suddenly on January 6, 2020 with her brother Johnie at her side.
Mary was raised in Washington, DC and received her education in the DC Public School System. In 1977 Mary moved to Maryland to be closer to her sister BJ, whom she lovingly referred to as Barbie. Mary was a very loyal and caring person who bought joy into the lives of all who knew her. Mary was employed primarily in the Retail Distribution field; and spent the majority of her years working at Saks Fifth Avenue, Rite Aid Distribution Center, and Kohl's E-Fulfillment Center. She was a very dedicated and conscientious employee and co-worker.
Mary was kind, very funny, and had a lovely singing voice which she entertained her niece Jamila with on several occasions by belting out snippets of songs. Two of her favorites were "Ring My Bell" by Anita Ward and "May We All" by Florida Georgia Line. She enjoyed fishing and camping, but also knew how to handle herself at the card table.
Mary was preceded in death by one sister Geraldine Chavis, one brother Charles E. Chavis, and one niece Angela L King-Robinson. She leaves to cherish her memory an adoring mother Ruth A Chavis-Benjamin; two sisters Barbara J. "BJ" (Joseph) Anderson and Geraldine Freeman; two brothers Cleveland Chavis Jr and Johnie Chavis; one nephew Brian Moss; five nieces Kimberly Moss, Teonnia Chavis, Jamila King (truly devoted to and thick as thieves with Mary), Cynthia (Jason) Williford, and Cherilyn Larkins; eight great nephews Diondre L. Huff-King, Christopher C. Robinson, Reign A. Chavis, Jaedon Williford, Joshua Larkins, Josiah Larkins, Zion Larkins, Solomon Larkins, five great nieces Alaina V. Robinson, Natalea D. King, Nakayla R. Johnson (who fondly called her Aunt Mommy), Serenity N. Johnson, and Cadence Williford.
Mary also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends. Her memory will forever dwell in our hearts and minds.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020