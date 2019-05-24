Home

Mary S. Cremen

Mary S. Cremen Notice
On Monday, May 21, 2019 Mary Temple Smith Cremen 73 of Eldersburg, MD ; loving wife to the late Ambrose R. Cremen, Jr. Devoted mother of Mary Colleen Cremen, Joseph Robert Cremen (Ita); and grandchildren: Reilly Beau, Jolene and Trey Cremen. Loving sister of Michael D. Smith (Lillian), and sisters: Kathy S. Schultheis, Ann S. Mead (John), and Jane S. Tipton (Neill). Also survived by many In-laws, and many nieces and nephews.Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Community 915 Liberty Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784 on May 28, 2019 at 12 Noon, with Rev. Patrick Tonry. The family will receive friends at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 from 2–4 and 6–8 on Sunday, May 26, 2019 with a Wake service at 7:30 PM.Interment Druid Ridge CemeteryMemorial Donations may be made to the at donate3.cancer.org. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2019
