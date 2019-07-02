Mary Elizabeth Scherer (nee Moore) died on June 28, 2019. She was 93. Mary grew up in Hamilton and lived in Northwood and Towson areas throughout her life. A lifelong homemaker, wife, and mom, married to the late Charles Edwin Scherer, she enjoyed square dancing and was an excellent seamstress. Mary made hundreds of clothing items and square dance outfits for herself, Charles, and many friends. She was the "go to" for countless clothing repairs for her family and friends. Mary was active in the Episcopal church specifically at the Church of the Messiah in Hamilton, and St. Thomas Episcopal in Towson. She is survived by her daughter Janet Diven of White Hall, MD and her son Robert Scherer of Lutherville, MD.



Mary and her family sincerely appreciate any memorial contribution you may wish to make to the .



A memorial service will be held at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church,



1108 Providence Rd, Towson, MD 21286 on July 20, 2019 at 1PM with a reception afterwards at the church.



Mary's ashes will be interred next to Charles in a private ceremony on a later date. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 2, 2019