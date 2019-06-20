|
Mary Loretta Schleupner of Salisbury, MD on June 19, 2019 at age 94; beloved daughter of the late Charles J. Schleupner and Elizabeth L. Schleupner (nee Glos); devoted sister of the late George M. Schleupner (Blanche) and Michael N. Schleupner (Margaret); loving aunt of Charles J. Schleupner, M.D. (Lynn), Msgr. G. Michael Schleupner, Jr., Michael N. Schleupner, Jr., Esq. (Cathy), Joseph G. Schleupner (Annetta) and the late Margaret M. Blair (David); also survived by seven grand nephews, two grand nieces and many other relatives and friends; fiancé of the late Harry Clinton. Mary was a proud graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame, Class of 1943.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Monseigneur G. Michael Schleupner will officiate. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held Friday from 9:30-10:30 at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 4600 Fairfax Dr #900, Arlington, VA 22203.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019