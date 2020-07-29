Mary Seling

On July 27, 2020 Mary Arnetta Seling (nee: Conners); Beloved wife of the late Frederick Louis Seling Sr.; Devoted mother to Linda A. Haynes and her husband Austin and Frederick L. Seling Jr. and his wife Niki; Loving grandmother to Austin, Frederick III, Brian, Nicole, Billie, and David. Great grandmother to Miya.
Visitation Friday morning 10 am -11 am at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services to start at 11 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.