Mary Seling
On July 27, 2020 Mary Arnetta Seling (nee: Conners); Beloved wife of the late Frederick Louis Seling Sr.; Devoted mother to Linda A. Haynes and her husband Austin and Frederick L. Seling Jr. and his wife Niki; Loving grandmother to Austin, Frederick III, Brian, Nicole, Billie, and David. Great grandmother to Miya.

Visitation Friday morning 10 am -11 am at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services to start at 11 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
July 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of your moms passing Freddy and to all who loved her. Please know that our hearts are with you and thinking about you and hoping your memories bring you comfort...
Eric & Chris
Friend
July 28, 2020
Comfort Planter
a loved one
July 28, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Martin Bush
