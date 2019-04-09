|
On April 7, 2019, Mary Elizabeth Shane (nee McLaughlin) peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert V. Shane, Jr. "Bud"; devoted mother of Albert William Shane and his wife Sonia, Mary Beth Shane and Gregory Alan Shane and his wife Michele; cherished grandmother of Natalie Shane, Alan Shane, Matthew Shane and his wife Brittany and Trevor Shane; loving honorary grandmother of Stephen Hoeck, Niki Hoeck (God Daughter), Trisha and Ben Whitacre, Ronda Sundstrom, Christi and Jake Benhoff, Marc Sundstrom, Kyle Sundstrom and the late Michael Hoeck; Honorary great grandmother of Alexis and Andrew Whitacre, Jacob and JoAnna Benhoff; dear sister of the late Lucy Goedicke.Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the St. Ursula Catholic Church. Interment in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to the . Online condolences may be left at:
