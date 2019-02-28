On January 28, 2019, Mary Spaulding Pfefferkorn, 94, of Mount Airy MD, beloved wife of Louis Charles Pfefferkorn, Sr., who predeceased her by 11 months; devoted father of Mary Pfefferkorn Griffin (Peter) and Louis Charles Pfefferkorn, Jr. (Joan); sister of the late William Wilson Spaulding (Etta Lee) and the late Niles Nusbaum Spaulding (Florence) and loving grandmother of Jennifer Memmo, Timothy Griffin, Kelly Vogelpohl, Candace de Messieres and Christopher Pfefferkorn. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Mary taught first grade in Ellicott City and Damascus for almost 30 years. The family will receive friends on Friday March 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. James' Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy MD 21771 where her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment on a later date in St. John's Cemetery, Ellicott City. Mary had a lifelong concern for the well-being of Indian children. Memorial donations in her memory may be sent to St. James Church and marked for the church's work or the work of The Rosebud Episcopal Mission in Mission, South Dakota for youth programs, food and utilities. The Episcopal Church has served the Lakota people on the Rosebud Indian Reservation for almost 150 years. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary