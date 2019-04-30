On April 9, a soul filled with grace, Mary Sprow, peacefully went home at the age of 97. Born in Oxford, N.C. on August 29, 1921 as the eldest daughter of Joseph S. Tyler, Sr. and Blanch O'dell Tyler, she attended Frederick Douglass High School graduating in 1938. Upon graduation from Bowie State University in 1942, she went on to attend the University of Southern California for graduate studies before obtaining a M.S. in Elementary Education from Columbia University. Later she obtained certification from the University of Maryland as a Media Specialist.Mary was employed in the Baltimore City School System, first as a teacher before becoming a librarian and then retiring in 1979. Subsequently, she traveled the world extensively. When not traveling, her dining room table served as a central meeting place for family and friends. Lighting was provided by her smile.Joining Grace Presbyterian Church in 1939 she was a member for nearly 80 years. After retiring, she became Moderator of Presbyterian Women (Grace Church), Moderator of Presbyterian Women (City of Baltimore) while participating in the Church of Christian Education.In 1947, at Grace Presbyterian Church, she married the love of her life, the late Otis W. Sprow, Sr. and had two children: Otis W. Sprow, Jr. and the late Monica O'dell Sprow.Throughout her life, she extended tender love, compassion and caring for all the lives she touched. She is survived by her son; sister, Bernadine Stephenson; sister-in-law, Willie Tyler; nieces Annette Khawane and Thelma Boykin; and nephews Kyle and Keith Stephenson. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph S. Tyler, Jr.Last words to her were "I'm so glad to have been on this journey with you. All is well above" from her son.Services will be held On May 11, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2604 Banister Road, Baltimore, MD, 21215 (Family & Friends Time – 10:30 A.M.; Service – 11:00 until 12:30 P.M.; Repast at church starts at 12:30 P.M.). Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019