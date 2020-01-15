Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
On January 13, 2020, Mary Patricia "Pat" Stambaugh, beloved wife of Paul Stambaugh for 61 years; devoted mother of Paul Stambaugh, Jr., and James Stambaugh, Sr. (Randy); cherished grandmother of James Stambaugh, Jr..

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9. A graveside service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 10 am on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
