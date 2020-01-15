|
On January 13, 2020, Mary Patricia "Pat" Stambaugh, beloved wife of Paul Stambaugh for 61 years; devoted mother of Paul Stambaugh, Jr., and James Stambaugh, Sr. (Randy); cherished grandmother of James Stambaugh, Jr..
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9. A graveside service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 10 am on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020