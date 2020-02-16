|
|
On February 12, 2020, Mary Teresa "Terry" Goss, beloved sister of Patricia Goss , Eileen McArdle, Eric Goss, Gregory Goss, Gretchen Derewicz and Regina Goss. Terry is also survived by her cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Monday, February 17th, from 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Ruck on Tuesday, February 18th, 10 AM. Interment St. Joseph Fullerton Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Cat Rescue of Maryland, Inc. (CROM) at www.catrescueofmd.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020