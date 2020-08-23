On August 14, 2020. Mary Teresa Malehorn, Beloved wife of the late Joseph Frank Malehorn; dear mother of the late Donald F. Malehorn and Jack Malehorn; preceded in death by a sister: Delores Mae Brannan. She is blessed with her grandchildren who she loved dearly: Josh (Kindal) Malehorn, Sarah Grace Brooks, Catherine Malehorn, and Laura Beth Malehorn; a proud great grandmother to Luke Brooks, Joey Brooks, Mae Lea Malehorn and Rylee Malehorn. Mrs. Malehorn will be laid to rest with her husband in New Cathedral Cemetery on Monday August 24, 2020. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Anthony of Padua Building fund, Ray City, GA. Goncefuneralservice.com