Mary Theresa Lowry Notice
On April 9, 2019, Mary "Theresa" Lowry passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Emory Robert Lowry; loving mother of Robert Lee Lowry and his wife Tracey, Theressa Dawn Lowry, Ann Skinner and her husband Josh & James Jason Lowry; cherished grandmom of Christina Lowry, Michael and Jacob Lowry, and Julianna, Ryan and Samuel Skinner; great-grandmother of Elizabeth Lowry; dear sister of Veronica Duda; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne on Sunday from 3-5 & 7-9PM where a funeral service will take place on Monday at 9:30AM. Interment will immediately follow in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.At the family's request, please consider donating to The Lung Center at St. Agnes Hospital: 3407 Wilkens Avenue Suite 440 Baltimore, MD 21229. Cut flowers were not a favorite of Theresa and she would much rather the money be put towards helping others.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
