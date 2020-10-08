Mary Susan (Sisson) Tinetti, of Ocean View, DE, previously of Laurel, MD died Tuesday September 22, 2020.
She was the devoted, loving wife of 47 years to Dr. Fredric Tinetti.
Mary Sue, was the daughter of the late Fredrick & Mary Sisson. Born on February 20, 1952 in Laurel, she was a graduate of Altholton High School and went on to earn her RN degree and practiced for 34 years at Howard County General Hospital where she made many friends and is fondly remembered.
She was a member of Saint George's UMC in Delaware where she and her husband Fred had recently moved to enjoy their retirement.
Surviving are her sister, Dale Nichols & husband Jim, Brother-in-law George Tinetti & wife Marsha, Brother-in-law Brian Tinetti and wife Gerri and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
