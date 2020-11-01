On Thursday morning, October 29th, Sister Mary Trinitas Bochini, SSND a beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame; dear daughter of the late Luvanita (nee Ceccucci) and Giuseppi Bochini. She is survived by her nephews Robert T. Coonrod and Anthony T. Moore.
Sister Mary Trinitas has donated her body to science.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Mary Trinitas SSND will take place at a later date. Contributions in Memory of Sister Mary Trinitas SSND may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com