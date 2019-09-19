|
On September 10, 2019, Mary E Tucker of Clarksville, Maryland. Born December 9, 1921 in Protection, Kansas. Mother of Bill (Joyce), Alan (Carol), Mark (Sara), Dale (Rhonda), Joe-deceased (Cathy). Grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 10, and great-great grandmother of 1. A loving wife and mother, friend to many, registered nurse, quilter, gardener, and renowned pie chef. Memorial service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Louis Catholic Church, 12500 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 19, 2019