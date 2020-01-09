|
|
Mary Elizabeth Uebel, 71, of Malta, OH passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home. She was born September 21, 1948 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Carr Hilton and Helen Lauman Hilton. Mary worked as a secretary and retired from the State of Maryland after 26 years. She loved her animals, setting on the back porch, and visiting the ocean. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Catonsville, MD. She moved to Malta, OH in 2009 and attended the Deerfield Presbyterian Church.
Mary is survived by her longtime companion of 32 years, Ed Coe of Malta, two sons Brian Coe and Mark A. Coe, four grandchildren Payton Elizabeth Jackson, Hunter Allen Coe, Brian Coe,Jr., and Evan Perkins. Also surviving is a nephew Ricky (Regina) Miles, long time friend Sandy MacKenzie and cherished friend Bobbie Bien and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband Donald "Buster" Uebel and a sister Dorothy Ann Miles.
Friends may call Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD, 21043. Funeral services will be held on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Westchester Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228. She will be laid to rest at the St. John's Cemetery in Ellicott City, MD. In lieu of flowers donations in may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020