On November 21, 2020, Mary Viola Moore peacefully passed away with her family by her side; Beloved wife and best friend of the late Robert L. Moore Sr.; Loving mother of Mary V. Smith (David), Robert L. Moore Jr. (Mary), Kay A. Kilgore (John), Ronald G. Moore (Candace), Jeffrey S.. Moore (Tracy), and the late Richard D. Moore (Michele) and the late Angela L. Bach (Tim); Cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 17.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Immediate Family Only at the St. Paul Catholic Church, Ellicott City followed by a Private Burial at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
or to the Charlestown Benevolent Fund, 715 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.