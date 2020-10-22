Mary V. Toomey, (nee Cook), passed away on October 15, 2020 in Dover, DE. She was a beloved wife of the late Robert W. Toomey, and devoted sister of Barbara M. Sigmon and her husband James C. Sigmon and to her late sister Carol A. Knight and her late husband Archibald E. Knight. And also survived by several nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held on Friday, October 23rd at Melson's Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 in Frankford followed by a graveside service at the Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery in Dagsboro.Due to COVID19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are requiredOnline condolences may be sent by visiting