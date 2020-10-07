1/1
Mary Victoria Libertini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 2, 2020, Mary Victoria Libertini (94); beloved wife of the late James Marion Libertini Sr.; devoted mother of Mary Ann Sattler and her husband Ed, James M. Libertini Jr. and his wife Susan, and Robert Libertini and his wife Suzanne; dear brother Joseph Zappala and his wife Beverly; cherished grandmother of Mary Beth, Anne Marie, Julie, Laurie, Thomas Andrew, Ali, Robert Thomas, Katherine, and Nicholas; loving great-grandmother of Eric, Emily, Lucy, Natalie, Riley, Presley, Hailey, William, and 2 others on the way. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Zappala.

Mary was predeceased in life by her parents Santo Zappala and Angelina Zappala (nee Barbagallo), son Thomas Libertini, grandchild Michael Edward, siblings Grace, Morris, Sally Mirabile and her husband Sam and by her grandson Michael Edward.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church in Little Italy. She will be laid to rest with her husband James during a private Memorial at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations of gratitude would be welcomed to the following: The Baltimore Humane Society at https://bmorehumane.org, Catholic Charities at https://www.catholiccharities-md.org, St. Vincent de Paul Society at https://www.vincentbaltimore.org, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at https://www.cbf.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved