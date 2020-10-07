On October 2, 2020, Mary Victoria Libertini (94); beloved wife of the late James Marion Libertini Sr.; devoted mother of Mary Ann Sattler and her husband Ed, James M. Libertini Jr. and his wife Susan, and Robert Libertini and his wife Suzanne; dear brother Joseph Zappala and his wife Beverly; cherished grandmother of Mary Beth, Anne Marie, Julie, Laurie, Thomas Andrew, Ali, Robert Thomas, Katherine, and Nicholas; loving great-grandmother of Eric, Emily, Lucy, Natalie, Riley, Presley, Hailey, William, and 2 others on the way. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Zappala.
Mary was predeceased in life by her parents Santo Zappala and Angelina Zappala (nee Barbagallo), son Thomas Libertini, grandchild Michael Edward, siblings Grace, Morris, Sally Mirabile and her husband Sam and by her grandson Michael Edward.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church in Little Italy. She will be laid to rest with her husband James during a private Memorial at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations of gratitude would be welcomed to the following: The Baltimore Humane Society at https://bmorehumane.org
, Catholic Charities at https://www.catholiccharities-md.org
, St. Vincent de Paul Society at https://www.vincentbaltimore.org
, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at https://www.cbf.org