After a happy life, well-lived, Mary Virginia "Ginny" D'Aiutolo, passed away on August 11, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved mother of Diane D'Aiutolo Collins (Stephen), Michael J. D'Aiutolo, III, and Amy D'Aiutolo Mortimer (Henry). Devoted grandmother of Michael Aidan, Cara Ryan, and Tessa Quinn Collins; John Michael (Jack) D'Aiutolo; and Anna Marie, William Henry, and Mary Charlotte Mortimer. Predeceased by her husband, Michael J. D'Aiutolo, Jr., dear sisters Joan Bosch Glynn and Beverly A. Atkins, and parents Marie Oakley and Russell V. Atkins. Survived by her brother, Russell Atkins and many well-loved nieces, nephews and "grands."
Ginny, known for her love of poetry, her beautiful smile, and her kind spirit, was a loyal and compassionate friend to more people than we can count. She will be sorely missed, as she was deeply loved.
A Funeral Mass was held in the 1889 Chapel at St. Louis Parish in Clarksville, MD, at 1 p.m. on August 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mid-Atlantic.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019