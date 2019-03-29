|
On March 28, 2019, Mary Virginia (Shildt) Dietzway of Camden, NC went peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loving family. She will forever be remembered as the beloved wife of the late Louis August Dietzway Jr.; loving mother of Charles Michael Dietzway and Linda Lou Dietzway; loving grandmother of Tyler M., Jeffrey L. & Oanh K. Dietzway. The family would also like to express their appreciation to her caretaker Ms. Angelia Wilson, the wonderful Albemarle Hospice team for their great care and compassion, and a heartfelt thank you for a family friend, Theresa Mallory.Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019