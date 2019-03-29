Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DIETZWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Virginia DIETZWAY

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Virginia DIETZWAY Notice
On March 28, 2019, Mary Virginia (Shildt) Dietzway of Camden, NC went peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loving family. She will forever be remembered as the beloved wife of the late Louis August Dietzway Jr.; loving mother of Charles Michael Dietzway and Linda Lou Dietzway; loving grandmother of Tyler M., Jeffrey L. & Oanh K. Dietzway. The family would also like to express their appreciation to her caretaker Ms. Angelia Wilson, the wonderful Albemarle Hospice team for their great care and compassion, and a heartfelt thank you for a family friend, Theresa Mallory.Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now