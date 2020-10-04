On September 21, 2020, "Ginny", as she was affectionately known with a kind word and smile for everyone, passed away at 94 years young.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert C. Forrester, Sr. and Mary J. Forrester (nee Davis); her husband, Henry H. Seymour, Jr., "Hank"; her brother and his wife, Herbert C. Forrester, Jr., "Bus" and Elizabeth A. Forrester (nee Geraghty).
Ginny is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Bisese; nieces and nephews, Denise Bisese McLean; Charles Bisese; Allison Bisese Noble-Kim and husband Walter Kim; Mary Forrester-Whipps; Mark Forrester and wife Nancy Russell-Forrester. Aunt Ginny is also survived by grand nieces and nephews, an entire neighborhood of children who grew up calling her "Aunt Ginny", and dear friends who are as young at heart as was Ginny.
Services were private. If desired, a small gift in Ginny's remembrance to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
is sincerely appreciated.