1/1
Mary Virginia Seymour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 21, 2020, "Ginny", as she was affectionately known with a kind word and smile for everyone, passed away at 94 years young.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert C. Forrester, Sr. and Mary J. Forrester (nee Davis); her husband, Henry H. Seymour, Jr., "Hank"; her brother and his wife, Herbert C. Forrester, Jr., "Bus" and Elizabeth A. Forrester (nee Geraghty).

Ginny is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Bisese; nieces and nephews, Denise Bisese McLean; Charles Bisese; Allison Bisese Noble-Kim and husband Walter Kim; Mary Forrester-Whipps; Mark Forrester and wife Nancy Russell-Forrester. Aunt Ginny is also survived by grand nieces and nephews, an entire neighborhood of children who grew up calling her "Aunt Ginny", and dear friends who are as young at heart as was Ginny.

Services were private. If desired, a small gift in Ginny's remembrance to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is sincerely appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved