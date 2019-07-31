Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Chapel of Charlestown Retirement Community
Mary Virginia Webb France


1925 - 2019
Passed away on July 9, 2019 in Baltimore, MD at 94. Longtime resident of Catonsville, MD, lived at Charlestown Retirement Community since 2003.The daughter of Alan P.S. Webb & Clara Leonard Webb, born January 7, 1925, raised on the Eastern Shore in Vienna, MD. Graduate of Western Maryland College & Smith College School of Social Work, receiving aMasters in Social Science. As a social worker at Eastern Shore State Hospital met her future husband, Charles Lionel "Buz" France & married April 14, 1951 in Vienna. Devoted her time to raising her daughters, later returning to social work at Spring Grove Hospital Center & retiring June 1985. Member of Christ the King Church, active in the Rolling Road Women's Club of Catonsville, & loved to play bridge. Preceded in death by her husband, Buz, in 1989. Is survived by daughters, Patricia France & Barbara France, by brother, Alan Webb & close relatives in the Baltimore area. Memorial service scheduled Saturday, 8-3-19, 10-11 AM, Our Lady of Angels Chapel of Charlestown Retirement Community; reception 11 AM-12:30 PM in the Refectory Dining Room.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
