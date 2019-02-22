Mary Dale Walters of Havre de Grace died Saturday, February 16 at Harford Memorial Hospital with her family at her bedside. She was 87. Born in Lobelia, WV she was the daughter of the late Nelson & Nina (Hollandsworth) Bruffey and wife of the late Robert F. Gatto and Raymond Walters. A devoted mother and grandmother, Mrs. Walters enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, quilting and hosting her annual Christmas family get-together of a homemade ravioli/spaghetti dinner for over 50 family members spanning four generations. For 10 years she was a store merchant owning a children's clothing business in Havre de Grace. Mrs. Walters was a longtime member of Reformation Bible Church. She is survived by her five daughters, Deborah Menking (Darrel) of Bel Air, Donna Pembrooke (Peter) of Pittsburgh, Denise McKnight (Thom) of Street, Diane McKnight (John) of Whiteford and Dreama Wilson (Bryan) of Delta; sisters, Martha "Peg" Carcirieri of Havre de Grace, Betty Knopnicki of Fairfax, VA and Ruth Swindell of Abingdon; 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Nelson Bruffey, Jr., Gene Bruffey, Eudora Blevins and Marvel "Lydie" Markline. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 12-1pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. where a memorial service conducted by Rev. John McKnight will begin at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Harford Christian School, 1736 Whiteford Rd., Darlington, MD 21034. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary