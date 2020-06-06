Mary "Trish" Ward
Mary "Trish" Ward (née Kenny) 61, of Perry Hall, MD passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Trish was born to parents, Paul and Violet "Terry" (née Burke) Kenny. Trish is survived by her loving husband, Fran of 37 years; two daughters Jennifer (Peter Autry) and Elizabeth; proudest grandmother to Caroline; brothers Edward (Toni) and John (Kathy); sister, Eileen (Paul Esposito) and many family and friends. She will be missed by all who loved her. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph School Fullerton 8416 Belair Rd Balto., MD 21236, can be made in Caroline Autry's name.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.
