On August 24, 2019, Mary Trevelyn Warfield, loving daughter of the late Frances (nee Creaghan) and Thomas Pettit Warfield; devoted sister of Frances Parrack and her husband Ray; cherished aunt of Janice Parrack and Christine Shields and her husband Alan; dear great aunt of Parker and Alaina Shields.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Multiple Sclerosis DC – Maryland Chapter, 1800 M Street Northwest, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
