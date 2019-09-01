|
On August 24, 2019, Mary Trevelyn Warfield, loving daughter of the late Frances (nee Creaghan) and Thomas Pettit Warfield; devoted sister of Frances Parrack and her husband Ray; cherished aunt of Janice Parrack and Christine Shields and her husband Alan; dear great aunt of Parker and Alaina Shields.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Multiple Sclerosis DC – Maryland Chapter, 1800 M Street Northwest, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036.
