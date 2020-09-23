Mary Watts-Harold

Mary Gloria Watts-Harold (née Deshields) went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, following a lengthy illness at King David Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pikesville, Maryland. She was also a fixture in the 1800 block of Division Street where she was known by many until she moved to Owings Mills in 2015.



Mary Gloria lives on in the memories of her two children, Phaèdra Watts-Dorr and Adrian Watts; son-in-law Jim Dorr; daughter-in-law Christa Watts; two brothers, André R. DeShields and John E. DeShields; seven grandchildren, Antonio Watts, Corey Jones, Darian Watts, Malik Wynn, Pete Wynn, Nicholas Dorr, and Tariq Watts; six great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Jennefer Charles; sisters-in-law, Doretha Bragg, Lola DeShields and, Jennifer DeShields; brother-in-law, Burton Tisdale; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and, friends.



A wake and memorial service will be held at Vaughn Greene, 8728 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, on Friday, September 25th at 2p.m. Virtual attendance will be available.



