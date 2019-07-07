|
On July 2, 2019 Mary P. Webster, beloved wife of the late Harvey O. Webster, loving mother of Mary Dorsey Webster, cherished grandmother of 3 and great grandmother of 2.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday July 13th at the St. John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21042. Inurnment St. Johns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for directions and online condolences
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019