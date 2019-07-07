Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John's Episcopal Church
9120 Frederick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
9120 Frederick Rd.
Ellicott City, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Webster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Webster Notice
On July 2, 2019 Mary P. Webster, beloved wife of the late Harvey O. Webster, loving mother of Mary Dorsey Webster, cherished grandmother of 3 and great grandmother of 2.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday July 13th at the St. John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21042. Inurnment St. Johns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for directions and online condolences
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.