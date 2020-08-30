On August 21, 2020, with her three sons by her side, Mary Elizabeth Wiley of Catonsville, formerly of Ellicott City. Mary was born in Baltimore on June 1, 1938, to William and Clara Wrightson and grew up in St. Denis where she was raised by her two loving aunts, Mary Edith and Virginia Wrightson. She graduated from Catonsville High School in 1956, and in December of 1958 she married Thomas Wiley from Annapolis, who predeceased her in February of this year. Before starting a family Mary worked for the B&O Railroad, and later worked for many years at Anchor Title Company in Columbia. Mary enjoyed reading and taking long walks on the beach looking for seashells when vacationing with her family in the Outer Banks, but what gave her the greatest joy in her life were her seven grandchildren – John, Shannon, Natalie, Craig, Charles, Samuel and Nina – whom she spoiled rotten.
Mary is also survived by her three sons and three daughters-in-law, Stephen & Nancy, Timothy & Kimberly and Christopher & Kimberly. She also leaves behind her three sisters: Joan Merryman, Patricia Raines and Carol Janney (a fourth sister, Harriet, died in infancy) and four brothers: William, David, Jerry and Dennis Wrightson, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, and her life-long friend, Joanne Thomas.
Mary was the best Mom and Grandmom in the world. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Tribute gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Additional information may be found at macnabbfuneral.com
.