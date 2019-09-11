|
Mary Martischia Wilson died Friday, September 6 at her home in Havre de Grace. She was 92.
Born in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Earl and Mary (Grover) Williams, sr. and wife of the late George H. Wilson.
A home maker, Mrs. Wilson was a member or the Evangel Assembly of God Church in Aberdeen.
She is survived by her children, Mary E. Schweers and husband Tom of Havre de Grace, Charlotte Davidson and husband Terry of Gales Ferry, Connecticut and William Wilson and his wife Barbara of Canton, Michigan; siblings, Earl Williams, Jr. of Havre de grace and Grace McDaniel of Darlington, seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sister, Rita Carpenter.
A graveside service conducted by Pastor Jeffrey Ellwood will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 10:00am at Harford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019