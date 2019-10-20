|
|
On September 6, 2019, Mary Osborne Witherbee; devoted mother of James B. Downing (Elizabeth A.), Lisa Sartorius, John O. Downing (Frances vS), and Lily deJ Downing (David Yudain); cherished sister of Cynthia Hoskins and Richard Osborne. Mary is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at St John's Church Western Run Parish, 3738 Butler Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136, on Saturday, October 26 at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Greensboro Vermont Land Trust at www.greensborolandtrust.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019