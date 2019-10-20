Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John S Episcopal Church
3738 Butler Road
Reisterstown, MD 21136
(410) 429-4580
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
St John's Church Western Run Parish
3738 Butler Rd
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Witherbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Witherbee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Witherbee Notice
On September 6, 2019, Mary Osborne Witherbee; devoted mother of James B. Downing (Elizabeth A.), Lisa Sartorius, John O. Downing (Frances vS), and Lily deJ Downing (David Yudain); cherished sister of Cynthia Hoskins and Richard Osborne. Mary is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at St John's Church Western Run Parish, 3738 Butler Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136, on Saturday, October 26 at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Greensboro Vermont Land Trust at www.greensborolandtrust.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.