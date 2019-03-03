Mary Josephine Wivell , 83, of Columbia, passed from this life on Thursday, February 28, in her home. She was the wife of Thomas C. Wivell. Born on October 30, 1935 in Emmitsburg, she was the daughter of Austin Lawson Joy and Catherine Elizabeth (Walter) Joy.Mrs. Wivell was a 1955 graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Emmitsburg. She was a school bus driver for 25 years for the Howard County Public School System. Mary Jo attended church at St. John's Catholic Church in Columbia.Mary Jo will always be remembered for having a never ending love for her family and it never went unnoticed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed playing Bingo on Fridays for many, many years at Elkridge Fire Hall.In addition to her husband of 61 years, she is survived by her five children: Anita Foder, Donna Wivell, Carol Davis and husband Greg, Beverly Blake and husband Thomas and Thomas A. Wivell and wife Tracey; nine grandchildren: John, Joseph, Richard, Ryan, Jennifer, Philip, Lauren, Miranda and Julia as well as three great-grandchildren: Kaden, Avi and Bela. She is also survived by her siblings: Jean Sanders, Virginia Johnson, James Joy, Vincent Joy, Judy Smith and Thomas Joy as well as four sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law. Mrs. Wivell is also survived by many other extended family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Otto; a son-in-law Michael Foder as well as numerous family members from her husband's side of the family.A memorial mass will be offered on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 am at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.At Mrs. Wivell's request, flowers are discouraged. Memorial contributions are suggested to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010.Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary