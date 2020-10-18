On Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020, Sister Mary Xavier Linz, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Theresa Eva Kresslein and Sebastian John Linz. She is survived by her sisters Joan A. Linz and Sister Teresa Mary Linz, SSND, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Burial will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10:30 AM in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Mary Xavier will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Mary Xavier may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



