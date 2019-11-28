Home

St Ursula's Catholic Church
8801 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-2111
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Ursula's Catholic Church
Parkville, MD
Maryann Battaglia Notice
On November 8th 2019 Maryann Battaglia of Parkville passed away peacefully. Friends and family remember Maryann as the beloved wife of Vince Battaglia; loving mother of Bruce and his wife Danielle, Kenneth J., Dave Battaglia and his wife Theresa and the girls, Mary, Terri and Helen; cherished grandmother of Katherine, Maria, Bryan, Rachel, Christina, Mark and Jared; devoted great-grandmother of Kendall and Brianna.

A funeral mass is scheduled for December 7th, at St. Ursula's Catholic Church in Parkville MD at 12:30, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the are welcome.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 28, 2019
