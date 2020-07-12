Born June 8, 1936 Died July 9, 2020
MaryAnn French (Forker) passed away on July 9, 2020 at the age of 84. MaryAnn is survived by her Husband of 2 years, Michael Kerner. She is also survived by her three sons and their spouses; Jeffrey Scott French and wife Gail of Dallas Texas, Gregory Allen French and wife Anita of Lutherville, MD, and Scott Allen French and wife Linda of Towson, MD, her sister Judith (Forker) and husband Edward Blandy, and preceded in death by her brother William P Forker III. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Alison Guy (Kevin), Carmen French, Jason French, Tyler French, Joshua French, Kyle French, Andrew French, Callie French, Kelli French and Bryson French, and one great grandchild, Oliver Guy.
Born on June 8, 1936 to William P. and Charlotte M. Forker, MaryAnn grew up in York, Pa and was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School and York Hospital School with a degree in nursing in 1957. MaryAnn spent her entire career as a nurse serving others and especially enjoyed her time as a nurse for Dr. Francis Wiegmann. She finished the last 10 years of her career serving as a hospice nurse with Keswick, Stella Maris and what is now Gilchrist Hospice. While her nursing career spanned many decades, she also spent many years as an Avon lady in the Towson area and won many awards from Avon corporate for her dedication and sales achievements.
Her most important job and achievement, and by far her favorite, was being a Mom, Grandmom, Great Grandmom, and mentor to others. MaryAnn was truly born with a servants heart. She spent many years volunteering in the Children's Ministry at Grace Fellowship Church in Timonium. She taught countless bible studies including one at Glen Meadows Retirement Home. She was intricately involved in helping to raise her 10 adoring Grandchildren. MaryAnn was known for her open door policy to her incredible kitchen, decorated in country style with constant worship music and WRBS radio playing, Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and with her home preserved foods where everyone felt welcome and left full.
Other highlights for MaryAnn were her two mission trips to Russia and Kyrgyzstan and a cruise with her good friend Sheila to Alaska in 2000. She also had the honor of baptizing granddaughter Alison in 2011 and daughter-in-law Anita in 2014. Her great happiness though came much later in life when she met her current husband Michael Kerner at Glen Meadows Retirement Community in 2015 and was married at the age of 82 on June 20, 2018. While only having a short time together on this side of Heaven, MaryAnn and Mike spent almost every minute of those two years enjoying each other's company and were also able to take some fun trips to Ocean City, MD. MaryAnn's family is eternally grateful for the love, devotion, selfless and sacrificial care that Mike gave to MaryAnn these final years as she battled health and dementia issues.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held in September after pandemic restrictions are hopefully lifted. Please do not send flowers. Contributions in her memory can be made to Long Green Baptist Church, 13010 Manor Road, Glen Arm, MD 21057 or River Valley Ranch 4443 Grave Run Road, Manchester, MD 21102 www.rivervalleyranch.com