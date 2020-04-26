|
Maryann Jones (nee Frederick) of Cockeysville, Maryland passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 57.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years Peter Joseph Jones, devoted mother of Pierce Preston Jones, Henry Creston Jones, and Claire Elizabeth Jones, loving daughter of mother Evelyn Doyle Frederick and mother-in-law Rita Raszewski, beloved sister of Joan Voshell (James), Benedict Frederick III (Anne Draddy), Barbara Taylor (Gregory), Michael Frederick (Jersey), and Kathleen Frederick (Darren Talbert). She is predeceased by her father Benedict John Frederick, Jr. and her sister Jeanne Backof (Joseph). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass at a later date. Please omit flowers. If desired, donations would be greatly appreciated to The Odyssey School 3257 Bridle Ridge Lane Lutherville, MD 21093 or Autism Society Baltimore-Chesapeake P.O. Box 10822, Baltimore, MD 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020