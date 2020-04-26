Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann Jones Notice
Maryann Jones (nee Frederick) of Cockeysville, Maryland passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 57.

She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years Peter Joseph Jones, devoted mother of Pierce Preston Jones, Henry Creston Jones, and Claire Elizabeth Jones, loving daughter of mother Evelyn Doyle Frederick and mother-in-law Rita Raszewski, beloved sister of Joan Voshell (James), Benedict Frederick III (Anne Draddy), Barbara Taylor (Gregory), Michael Frederick (Jersey), and Kathleen Frederick (Darren Talbert). She is predeceased by her father Benedict John Frederick, Jr. and her sister Jeanne Backof (Joseph). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass at a later date. Please omit flowers. If desired, donations would be greatly appreciated to The Odyssey School 3257 Bridle Ridge Lane Lutherville, MD 21093 or Autism Society Baltimore-Chesapeake P.O. Box 10822, Baltimore, MD 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -