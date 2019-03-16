|
|
On March 12, 2019, MaryCate Walter (nee Jones) beloved wife of 40 years of C. Edward Walter; devoted stepmother of Kathryn Ciambruschini and her husband Pat, and W Barton Walter and his wife Lynn; she is also survived by 3 sisters, 3 granddaughters, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family members.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. in St. John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21042 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be forwarded to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Department 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangements entrusted to Marzullo Funeral Chapel, P.A. www.marzullofuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019