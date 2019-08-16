|
Marylin Dyer Blair, 80, of Harmony, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 27, 2019 after a heroic 19-year battle with breast cancer. First diagnosed in 2000, Marylin met the myriad and longstanding challenges of her illness with quiet faith, firm resolve, and unflagging humor. Her example encouraged and inspired many.
Born on 4/6/1938 to Carl and Alberta Hulsey of Leadwood, Missouri. She held a B.A. degree from Upland College and a M.A. from Southern Illinois University. She was a college professor for many years and taught psychology and Indiana University, James Madison University and Towson University. In the late 1970s, she transitioned to the private sector and was the President of the Timonium-based Maryland Consulting Group for nearly 30 years.
Marylin and her 2nd husband Dave married in 1992, settling into a life of work and service in Timonium, MD. In 2012 they retired to Harmony, FL, filling their time with friends, travel, grandkids and gardening.
Marylin is survived by her devoted husband, Dave Blair; her brothers Virgil (Barbara) Hulsey, Vernon Hulsey, and David (Gayle) Hulsey; her son, Phillip (Kerry) Dyer; her daughter, Christina (Billy) Paolicelli; her stepchildren Jeff (Lori) Blair, Gregory (Kristen) Blair, and Pam Blair; six grandchildren: Alex and Lilly Dyer; Jordan (Erin) Blair and Emily Blair; and Austin and Katie Blair and one great-grandchild, Roselyn Marie Blair.
A celebration of Marylin's life will be held at Hunt Valley Church, 13015 Beaver Dam Rd, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 at 2:00 pm on 8/16/2019 (reception to follow at Michael's Restaurant in Timonium).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019