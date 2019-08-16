Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hunt Valley Church
13015 Beaver Dam Rd
Cockysvl Hnt Vly, MD 21030
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hunt Valley Church
13015 Beaver Dam Rd
Hunt Valley, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marylin Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marylin Dyer Blair


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marylin Dyer Blair Notice
Marylin Dyer Blair, 80, of Harmony, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 27, 2019 after a heroic 19-year battle with breast cancer. First diagnosed in 2000, Marylin met the myriad and longstanding challenges of her illness with quiet faith, firm resolve, and unflagging humor. Her example encouraged and inspired many.

Born on 4/6/1938 to Carl and Alberta Hulsey of Leadwood, Missouri. She held a B.A. degree from Upland College and a M.A. from Southern Illinois University. She was a college professor for many years and taught psychology and Indiana University, James Madison University and Towson University. In the late 1970s, she transitioned to the private sector and was the President of the Timonium-based Maryland Consulting Group for nearly 30 years.

Marylin and her 2nd husband Dave married in 1992, settling into a life of work and service in Timonium, MD. In 2012 they retired to Harmony, FL, filling their time with friends, travel, grandkids and gardening.

Marylin is survived by her devoted husband, Dave Blair; her brothers Virgil (Barbara) Hulsey, Vernon Hulsey, and David (Gayle) Hulsey; her son, Phillip (Kerry) Dyer; her daughter, Christina (Billy) Paolicelli; her stepchildren Jeff (Lori) Blair, Gregory (Kristen) Blair, and Pam Blair; six grandchildren: Alex and Lilly Dyer; Jordan (Erin) Blair and Emily Blair; and Austin and Katie Blair and one great-grandchild, Roselyn Marie Blair.

A celebration of Marylin's life will be held at Hunt Valley Church, 13015 Beaver Dam Rd, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 at 2:00 pm on 8/16/2019 (reception to follow at Michael's Restaurant in Timonium).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marylin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.